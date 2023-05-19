Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Stratus Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRS opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.93. Stratus Properties has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $46.44.

Institutional Trading of Stratus Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Stratus Properties by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,041,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,458,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 395.1% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 114,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Stratus Properties, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel, Entertainment, Real Estate Operations, and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studios and venues for live music, concerts, and private events.

