Stratis Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.22 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $72.86 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,814.68 or 0.06735628 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00054602 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00019740 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00039218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00019732 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00006233 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Stratis Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 149,257,107 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

