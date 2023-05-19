StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on STNE. Citigroup decreased their target price on StoneCo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on StoneCo in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on StoneCo from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

StoneCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1,362.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.25. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneCo

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $514.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.41 million. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Equities research analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 68.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 133.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. 59.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Further Reading

