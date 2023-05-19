Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives $24.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.88.

STOK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America raised Stoke Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of STOK stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.14.

Insider Transactions at Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 679.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 million. On average, analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 24,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $250,427.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,396.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 13.4% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,390,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,573,000 after acquiring an additional 519,577 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 338.3% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 3,279,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,065 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 90.8% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,115,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after purchasing an additional 52,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,845,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,373,000 after purchasing an additional 14,848 shares in the last quarter.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

