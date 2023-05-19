StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on Tutor Perini from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Tutor Perini Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE TPC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 53,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,796. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $309.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $10.62.

Institutional Trading of Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($1.82). The business had revenue of $906.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.17 million. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPC. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cadence Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.