StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on Tutor Perini from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.
Tutor Perini Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE TPC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 53,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,796. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $309.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $10.62.
Institutional Trading of Tutor Perini
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPC. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cadence Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tutor Perini Company Profile
Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.
