StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TGNA. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TEGNA from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.67.

TEGNA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.39. The company had a trading volume of 332,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,367. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. TEGNA has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $22.29.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $740.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.00 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that TEGNA will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 14.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 37,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 28.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

