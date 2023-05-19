StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.27.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $14.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.63. 12,472,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,213. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $141.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of -61.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.9% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Read More

