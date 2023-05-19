StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.10. 3,242,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,857,360. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $98.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.96 and its 200-day moving average is $84.48. The company has a market capitalization of $477.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.489 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,071,000 after acquiring an additional 318,570 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

