StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Stock Up 3.1 %

TTOO opened at $0.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTOO. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the third quarter valued at $321,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the first quarter valued at $345,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the first quarter valued at $300,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the first quarter valued at $242,000.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of a proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.