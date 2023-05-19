StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SIEN. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Sientra from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Sientra from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Get Sientra alerts:

Sientra Trading Down 5.5 %

SIEN traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95. Sientra has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Institutional Trading of Sientra

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($2.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($1.65). The company had revenue of $25.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 5,586.08% and a negative net margin of 74.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sientra will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sientra by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 74,896 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sientra by 13.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,106,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 364,180 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,297,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,483,842 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sientra by 253.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sientra by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 181,010 shares in the last quarter. 29.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sientra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through the International and United States geographical segments. The company was founded by Hani M. Zeini on August 29, 2003 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.