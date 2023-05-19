StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.33.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.7 %

Pfizer stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,545,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,490,781. The company has a market cap of $207.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Pfizer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1,034.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,901,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,408,836,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

