StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on IRadimed in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on IRadimed from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th.

IRMD stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $45.41. 22,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,647. IRadimed has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $49.30. The company has a market cap of $572.17 million, a P/E ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.34.

IRadimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. IRadimed had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $15.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IRadimed will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $128,239.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,360.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other IRadimed news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $128,239.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,360.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 9,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $368,943.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,416,536.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,512 shares of company stock worth $4,389,618 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 82.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 56.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of IRadimed by 14.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of IRadimed by 18.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 17,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the first quarter worth about $632,000. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

