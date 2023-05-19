StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Central Pacific Financial Price Performance

Shares of CPF opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $415.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.64. Central Pacific Financial has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $24.75.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Christine H. H. Camp purchased 5,857 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $83,755.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,304 shares in the company, valued at $190,247.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul K. Yonamine sold 4,316 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $66,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,386 shares in the company, valued at $300,483. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,501 shares of company stock worth $152,393 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Pacific Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 747,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 409,320 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 2,830.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 421,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after buying an additional 406,690 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 561.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 423,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 359,529 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 753,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,015,000 after purchasing an additional 295,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 132.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 358,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 204,284 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

