StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Price Performance

NYSE:KMX traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,918. CarMax has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $106.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in CarMax by 7.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 6,207.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 283,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,248,000 after purchasing an additional 279,395 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in CarMax by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 91,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 638,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,017,000 after acquiring an additional 112,004 shares during the period.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.