StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company's stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CNI. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.61.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $119.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.5835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 37.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after acquiring an additional 193,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

