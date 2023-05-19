StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Xperi Stock Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. Xperi has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.24.

Institutional Trading of Xperi

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $135.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.94 million. Equities analysts predict that Xperi will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Xperi by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Xperi by 1.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 89,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Xperi by 42.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Xperi by 150.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Xperi by 24.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

