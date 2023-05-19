StockNews.com Begins Coverage on UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.17. UTStarcom has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $5.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UTStarcom

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.13% of UTStarcom as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

