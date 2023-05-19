StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Synaptics from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Synaptics from $165.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Synaptics from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.55.

Shares of SYNA opened at $83.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.55. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $67.73 and a 52 week high of $154.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.96.

Synaptics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $161,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $161,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 124.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 355.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 411.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

