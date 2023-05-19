StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of RIBT opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03. RiceBran Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RiceBran Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 185,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 6.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies engages in rice milling for producing, processing, and marketing of natural and nutrient dense products derived from grains. It also offers include organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.

Featured Articles

