StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of RIBT opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03. RiceBran Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About RiceBran Technologies
RiceBran Technologies engages in rice milling for producing, processing, and marketing of natural and nutrient dense products derived from grains. It also offers include organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.
