StockNews.com Begins Coverage on QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on QCR from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on QCR from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

QCR Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:QCRH traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.96. 3,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.80. QCR has a 12-month low of $35.14 and a 12-month high of $62.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QCR

In other QCR news, CEO John H. Anderson sold 1,389 shares of QCR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $74,519.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,418.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other QCR news, Director Mary Kay Bates purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.98 per share, for a total transaction of $27,588.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at $98,581.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John H. Anderson sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total value of $74,519.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at $127,418.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 3,760 shares of company stock worth $156,320 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of QCR by 13.6% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 111,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 13,316 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in QCR by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 22,365 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in QCR by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 480,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,110,000 after acquiring an additional 36,227 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in QCR by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QCR by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

Featured Articles

