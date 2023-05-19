StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance
Shares of Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.14. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.85.
Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.
Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the Banking and Consumer Finance segments. The firm also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ohio Valley Banc (OVBC)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.