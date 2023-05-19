StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance

Shares of Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.14. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.85.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 26.8% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 78,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 27,524 shares during the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the Banking and Consumer Finance segments. The firm also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

