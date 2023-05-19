StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Interface (NASDAQ:TILE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TILE. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Interface from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut shares of Interface from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Interface Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $419.92 million, a PE ratio of 80.33 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $9.53. Interface has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Interface Announces Dividend

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Interface had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Interface will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 797,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,870,000 after buying an additional 276,707 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 200.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 357,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 238,282 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 6.5% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,679,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,077,000 after purchasing an additional 223,179 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 18.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,711,000 after purchasing an additional 214,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 1,340.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 198,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

Further Reading

