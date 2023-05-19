StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GBX. Bank of America cut their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stephens lifted their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered Greenbrier Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GBX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.45. 100,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,637. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average of $31.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.51. Greenbrier Companies has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 3,017 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $88,790.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,398.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenbrier Companies

(Get Rating)

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.