StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

FMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.45.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of FMS traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $23.24. 319,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.84. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $30.63.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.22. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.7086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA engages in the provision of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which regularly undergo dialysis treatment. It operates through the Care Enablement and Care Delivery segments. The Care Enablement segment is involved in the healthcare products business including research and development, manufacturing, supply chain, and commercial operations as well as supporting functions, such as regulatory and quality management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.