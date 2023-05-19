StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of FMBH traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.94. 53,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,548. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.20. The company has a market capitalization of $491.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.83. First Mid Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In related news, CEO Clay M. Dean bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $25,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,758.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 131.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 353.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 180.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

