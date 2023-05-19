StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FBK. Stephens decreased their price target on FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson cut their target price on FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FB Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.31.

FB Financial Stock Performance

FBK stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $27.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,846. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.02.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $183.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.72 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FB Financial news, Director Raja J. Jubran acquired 6,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $199,198.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,573.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Orrin H. Ingram II bought 7,965 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.19 per share, for a total transaction of $200,638.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,719.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raja J. Jubran purchased 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $199,198.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,573.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 48,185 shares of company stock worth $1,400,008. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,399,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,527,000 after purchasing an additional 399,978 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,169,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,833,000 after purchasing an additional 348,790 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,000,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FB Financial by 17.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,169,000 after purchasing an additional 237,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in FB Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,606,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,934,000 after purchasing an additional 111,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Featured Stories

