StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.4 %

CYCC stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 155,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,617 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 104,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.