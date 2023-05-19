StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNSL. Citigroup raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Communications from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Consolidated Communications Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Consolidated Communications stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.77. 80,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,504. Consolidated Communications has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $8.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $439.77 million, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $295.98 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNSL. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Consolidated Communications by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 137,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.