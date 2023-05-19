StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AMREP (NYSE:AXR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AMREP Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AXR opened at $13.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.83. The company has a market capitalization of $71.93 million, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.97. AMREP has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $16.72.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 51.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMREP

About AMREP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AMREP by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AMREP by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMREP by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 25,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMREP in the 1st quarter valued at $1,655,000. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

