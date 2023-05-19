StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AMREP (NYSE:AXR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AMREP Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE AXR opened at $13.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.83. The company has a market capitalization of $71.93 million, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.97. AMREP has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $16.72.
AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 51.42%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMREP
About AMREP
AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMREP (AXR)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.