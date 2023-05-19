Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 40,971 call options on the company. This is an increase of 575% compared to the typical volume of 6,073 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneCo

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in StoneCo by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,437,000 after buying an additional 4,666,575 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in StoneCo by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,021,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,480,000 after buying an additional 7,899,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in StoneCo by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,703,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,655,000 after buying an additional 2,007,912 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in StoneCo by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,298,000 after buying an additional 126,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at $41,101,000. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of STNE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,742,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,333,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,362.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $514.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.41 million. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

STNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on StoneCo in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on StoneCo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on StoneCo from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on StoneCo from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

