Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNEGet Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 40,971 call options on the company. This is an increase of 575% compared to the typical volume of 6,073 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneCo

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in StoneCo by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,437,000 after buying an additional 4,666,575 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in StoneCo by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,021,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,480,000 after buying an additional 7,899,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in StoneCo by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,703,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,655,000 after buying an additional 2,007,912 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in StoneCo by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,298,000 after buying an additional 126,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at $41,101,000. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of STNE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,742,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,333,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,362.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.25.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $514.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.41 million. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on StoneCo in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on StoneCo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on StoneCo from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on StoneCo from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

