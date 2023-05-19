Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on NOV (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,616 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,353% compared to the average daily volume of 180 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,356. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in NOV by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in NOV in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Stock Performance

NOV opened at $15.19 on Friday. NOV has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. NOV had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect that NOV will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. NOV’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NOV. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on NOV from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

