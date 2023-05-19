Stifel Nicolaus Trims California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Target Price to $50.00

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.72% from the stock’s previous close.

CRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet cut California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, California Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

NYSE CRC opened at $39.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average of $41.98. California Resources has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $51.46.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.54. California Resources had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that California Resources will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in California Resources by 20.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 18,309 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in California Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in California Resources by 3.6% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 255,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the period. Solas Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,393,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,316,000 after purchasing an additional 66,311 shares during the period.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

