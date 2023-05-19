Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Neo Performance Materials Stock Up 1.7 %

NOPMF stock opened at $6.15 on Monday. Neo Performance Materials has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $13.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.26.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal-based functional materials. It operates through the following segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, Rare Metals, and Corporate. The Magnequench segment focuses in the manufacture of bonded NdFeB powders and bonded permanent magnets.

