STERIS (NYSE:STE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $226.40.

STE stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $206.19. 113,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,208. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.52. STERIS has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $236.10.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that STERIS will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.70%.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $439,207.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 309.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

