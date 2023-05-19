Steem (STEEM) Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Steem has a market capitalization of $85.48 million and $2.04 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Steem has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,877.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.30 or 0.00339694 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00013267 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.21 or 0.00562589 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00068247 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.35 or 0.00429170 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Steem Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 434,334,157 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.