Status (SNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $97.11 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Status has a market capitalization of $97.11 million and $31.55 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020660 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00026285 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018135 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,875.29 or 0.99990963 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,847,497,425 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,847,497,425.035242 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02624649 USD and is up 6.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $23,353,938.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

