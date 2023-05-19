Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO) President Marcos Alvarado Sells 16,783 Shares of Stock

Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Get Rating) President Marcos Alvarado sold 16,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $276,248.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Star Stock Up 1.5 %

STHO stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.67. 2,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,424. Star Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79.

Get Star alerts:

Institutional Trading of Star

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Star during the first quarter valued at $18,813,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Star in the 1st quarter worth $9,135,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star during the 1st quarter worth about $7,056,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Star in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,532,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Star during the first quarter worth approximately $6,173,000.

Star Company Profile

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses principally in the United States. Star Holdings is based in New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Star Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.