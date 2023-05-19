Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

SBLK has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance

Shares of SBLK stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $18.87. The stock had a trading volume of 379,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,112. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.78. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.04 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 22.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter worth $195,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter valued at about $1,392,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 81.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 10.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 50,231 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. 46.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. provides seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. The firm’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

See Also

