STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock Position Lowered by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. lessened its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STAA. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth $1,281,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth $41,000. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 36.3% during the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 722.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 43,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 38,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of STAA traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.79. 219,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,886. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 99.86 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.88 and its 200-day moving average is $63.38. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $46.35 and a 52 week high of $112.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.37 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.18.

Insider Transactions at STAAR Surgical

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total transaction of $51,001.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 27,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,417.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STAAR Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

