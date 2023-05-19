ssv.network (SSV) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $260.34 Million

ssv.network (SSV) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. In the last seven days, ssv.network has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. ssv.network has a total market cap of $260.34 million and approximately $16.18 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ssv.network token can now be purchased for about $23.50 or 0.00087297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ssv.network

ssv.network was first traded on August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @ssv_network. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ssv.network’s official message board is medium.com/bloxstaking. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network.

ssv.network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a protocol for securely splitting a validator key for Ethereum staking between non-trusting operators, ensuring decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security. Developed by a team including Ethereum Foundation researchers and stakeholders from Consensus, Coinbase, and Blox Staking, SSV was first discussed in a 2019 theoretical paper. In 2020, the EF awarded a staking community grant to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration, which is being led by Blox Staking with contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

