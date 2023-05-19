SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of SSR Mining from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.67.

SSR Mining Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.26. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.00 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 2.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SSR Mining

In related news, Director Arthur Michael Anglin bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $129,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,306 shares in the company, valued at $848,926.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $30,919.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,898.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Michael Anglin bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $129,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,306 shares in the company, valued at $848,926.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,241 shares of company stock worth $83,068 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SSR Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,115,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,473 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,223,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,652,000 after buying an additional 7,042,120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,344,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,041,000 after buying an additional 198,752 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,316,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,694,000 after buying an additional 81,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,422,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,748,000 after buying an additional 695,439 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company, which engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the Exploration, Evaluation, and Development Properties. The Copler, Marigold, Seabee, and Puna segment represent its four operating mine sites.

