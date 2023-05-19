SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SSPG. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.63) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.07) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 303.57 ($3.80).

SSP Group Stock Performance

SSPG traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 261.60 ($3.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,633. SSP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 181.45 ($2.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 283.80 ($3.56). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 251.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 243.81. The company has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26,160.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

SSP Group Company Profile

In other SSP Group news, insider Patrick Coveney sold 19,545 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.09), for a total value of £48,276.15 ($60,473.69). Insiders purchased 146 shares of company stock worth $37,466 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

