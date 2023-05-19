SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Given New GBX 2,500 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZYGet Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,200 ($27.56) to GBX 2,500 ($31.32) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,082.00.

Shares of SSEZY traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.78. 22,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,914. SSE has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $24.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.13.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

