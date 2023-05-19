SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

SS&C Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 23.5% annually over the last three years. SS&C Technologies has a payout ratio of 14.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SS&C Technologies to earn $4.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Shares of SSNC opened at $55.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth $8,470,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

