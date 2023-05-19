SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Sees Large Volume Increase

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 167,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session’s volume of 77,544 shares.The stock last traded at $12.80 and had previously closed at $12.68.

SRH Total Return Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average is $12.62.

SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SRH Total Return Fund

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 185,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC lifted its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 12.7% during the first quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 57,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund is a closed-end, non-diversified fund with a total return investment goal. The Fund uses a bottom-up, value-driven investment strategy to find stocks of elevated companies that are selling below their estimated intrinsic value in order to meet its objective. Finding investment possibilities that will offer appealing returns over a lengthy holding period is the objective of this procedure.

Featured Stories

