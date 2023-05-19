SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Sees Large Volume Increase

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 167,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session’s volume of 77,544 shares.The stock last traded at $12.80 and had previously closed at $12.68.
SRH Total Return Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average is $12.62.
SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SRH Total Return Fund
SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile
Boulder Growth & Income Fund is a closed-end, non-diversified fund with a total return investment goal. The Fund uses a bottom-up, value-driven investment strategy to find stocks of elevated companies that are selling below their estimated intrinsic value in order to meet its objective. Finding investment possibilities that will offer appealing returns over a lengthy holding period is the objective of this procedure.
