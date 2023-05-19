Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Trading Up 2.4%

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.25 and last traded at $50.25. Approximately 155 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.08.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Square Enix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.69. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.50.
Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.
