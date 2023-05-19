Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Trading Up 2.4%

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.25 and last traded at $50.25. Approximately 155 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Square Enix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Square Enix Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.69. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.50.

Square Enix Company Profile

Square Enix ( OTCMKTS:SQNXF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Square Enix had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $662.82 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.

