SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SPSC. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $157.50.
SPS Commerce Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of SPSC stock opened at $159.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 102.24 and a beta of 0.78. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $96.56 and a 12-month high of $159.90.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,792.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 886.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.
