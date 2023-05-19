SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SPSC. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $157.50.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $159.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 102.24 and a beta of 0.78. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $96.56 and a 12-month high of $159.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

Institutional Trading of SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 17,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total transaction of $2,598,315.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,068 shares in the company, valued at $8,843,811.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $145,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,723.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 17,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total transaction of $2,598,315.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,843,811.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,145 shares of company stock worth $3,992,158 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,792.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 886.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.