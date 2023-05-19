Spire (NYSE:SR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SR. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on Spire from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Spire Price Performance

SR stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.70. 39,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,096. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.06. Spire has a one year low of $61.52 and a one year high of $78.86. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.98 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 61.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,642,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,293,000 after purchasing an additional 434,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Spire by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,755,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,813,000 after purchasing an additional 130,331 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Spire by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,411,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,318,000 after purchasing an additional 136,434 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Spire by 70,596.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Spire by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,082,000 after purchasing an additional 60,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Featured Stories

