Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $0.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.44.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.68. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $248.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.23.

Insider Activity at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 37,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $28,496.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,839,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,522.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,885 shares of company stock valued at $65,396. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPPI. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,355.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 392,877 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 244,100 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $386,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 573,790 shares during the period. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

