Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SPB. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a market perform rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Spectrum Brands from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.86.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

SPB stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.51. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $38.93 and a 12 month high of $90.59.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Brands

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -254.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 361.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 95,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at about $374,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $764,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 10.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.